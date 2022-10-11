Speciality Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Speciality Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Speciality Paper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Speciality Paper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Speciality Paper companies in 2020 (%)

The global Speciality Paper market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Speciality Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Speciality Paper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Speciality Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Decor Paper

Thermal Paper

Label Paper

Carbonless Paper

Release Liner

Kraft Paper

Others

Global Speciality Paper Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Speciality Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Construction

Packaging & Labelling

Printing and Publishing

Electricals

Others

Global Speciality Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Speciality Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Speciality Paper revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Speciality Paper revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Speciality Paper sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Speciality Paper sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries

Domtar Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

International Paper

P.H. Glatfelter

UPM

Munksjo

Oji Holdings Corp.

Fedrigoni Spa

Georgia-Pacific

Voith

C&J Specialty Papers

Onyx Specialty Papers

Pudumjee

Wausau

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Speciality Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Speciality Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Speciality Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Speciality Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Speciality Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Speciality Paper Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Speciality Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Speciality Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Speciality Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Speciality Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Speciality Paper Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Speciality Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Speciality Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speciality Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Speciality Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speciality Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Speciality Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20

