Tire Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Tire Material Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Tire Material Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Tire Material companies in 2020 (%)
The global Tire Material market was valued at 67290 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 73690 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Tire Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tire Material Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tire Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Elastomers
Reinforcing Fillers
Plasticizers
Chemicals
Metal Reinforcements
Textile Reinforcements
Global Tire Material Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tire Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicle
Others
Global Tire Material Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tire Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tire Material revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tire Material revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Tire Material sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tire Material sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lanxess
Cabot Corporation
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
Sinopec
Kurarey
JSR Corporation
Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
Royal Dutch Shell
Chevron Corporation
Nynas AB
Petrochina
Exxonmobil
Sibur
Ralson Goodluck Carbon
Longxing Chemical
Phillips 66 Company
U.S. Zinc
Horsehead Corporation
Umicore SA
SRF Limited
PPG Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tire Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tire Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tire Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tire Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Tire Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Tire Material Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tire Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tire Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tire Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tire Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tire Material Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tire Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tire Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tire Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tire Material Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Elastomers
4.1.3 Reinfor
