Tire Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Tire Material Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Tire Material Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Tire Material companies in 2020 (%)

The global Tire Material market was valued at 67290 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 73690 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Tire Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tire Material Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tire Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Elastomers

Reinforcing Fillers

Plasticizers

Chemicals

Metal Reinforcements

Textile Reinforcements

Global Tire Material Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tire Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Global Tire Material Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tire Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tire Material revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tire Material revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Tire Material sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tire Material sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Cabot Corporation

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Sinopec

Kurarey

JSR Corporation

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron Corporation

Nynas AB

Petrochina

Exxonmobil

Sibur

Ralson Goodluck Carbon

Longxing Chemical

Phillips 66 Company

U.S. Zinc

Horsehead Corporation

Umicore SA

SRF Limited

PPG Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tire Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tire Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tire Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tire Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Tire Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Tire Material Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tire Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tire Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tire Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tire Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tire Material Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tire Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tire Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tire Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Material Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tire Material Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Elastomers

4.1.3 Reinfor

