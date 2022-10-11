Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Agricultural Power Machinery
Farmland Construction Machinery
Soil Tillage Machinery
Others
Segment by Application
Big Data Analysis
Agricultural Machinery Management
Automatic Control of Production
Others
By Company
Horsch Maschinen
John Deere
CNH Industrial N.V.
Iseki
Kubota
Mahindra & Mahindra
Escorts Group
Kongskilde
Valmont Industries
Rostselmash
Morris Industries Ltd.
Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.
MaterMacc S.p.A.
Lemken
Shenyang Yuanda Enterprise Group
YTO Group
Loncin Motor
Thinker Agricultural Machinery
Jifei Technology
Jiangsu Yueda Intelligent Agricultural Equipment
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Agricultural Machinery
1.2 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Agricultural Power Machinery
1.2.3 Farmland Construction Machinery
1.2.4 Soil Tillage Machinery
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Big Data Analysis
1.3.3 Agricultural Machinery Management
1.3.4 Automatic Control of Production
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
