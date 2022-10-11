Global and United States Event Management Service Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Event Management Service market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Event Management Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Event Management Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Corporate Events Management Service
Association Events Management Service
Not-for-Profit Events Management Service
Segment by Application
Corporate Organizations
Individual Users
Public Organizations and NGOs
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Lanyon
Cvent
Eventzilla
Regpack
Etouches
Eventbrite
XING Events
Planning Pod
RegPoint Solutions
CadmiumCD
Bizzabo
Certain
Profit Systems
iRez Systems
Dean Evans and Associates
KweekWeek
Lyyti
ReServe Interactive
Ungerboeck Systems International
Member Solutions
PlanetReg
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Event Management Service Revenue in Event Management Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Event Management Service Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Event Management Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Event Management Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Event Management Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Event Management Service in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Event Management Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Event Management Service Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Event Management Service Industry Trends
1.4.2 Event Management Service Market Drivers
1.4.3 Event Management Service Market Challenges
1.4.4 Event Management Service Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Event Management Service by Type
2.1 Event Management Service Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Corporate Events Management Service
2.1.2 Association Events Management Service
2.1.3 Not-for-Profit Events Management Service
2.2 Global Event Management Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Event Management Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Event Management Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2
