Glass-Fiber Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass-Fiber Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Glass-Fiber Fabric companies in 2020 (%)

The global Glass-Fiber Fabric market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Glass-Fiber Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Alkali-free Glass Fiber

Medium-alkali Glass Fiber

High-alkali Glass Fiber

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Construction

Transportation

Others

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass-Fiber Fabric revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass-Fiber Fabric revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Glass-Fiber Fabric sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass-Fiber Fabric sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning (US)

Gurit (Switzerland)

Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Chomarat Textile Industries (France)

Saertex GmbH & Co.KG. (Germany)

Tah Tong Textile Co., Ltd (China)

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US)

BGF Industries, Inc. (US)

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. (China)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass-Fiber Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass-Fiber Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass-Fiber Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass-Fiber Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass-Fiber Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass-Fiber Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass-Fiber Fab

