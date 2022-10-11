Global and United States IoT Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

IoT market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the IoT market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Perception Technology

Network Technology

Application Technology

Segment by Application

Artificial Intelligence

Connectivity

Networking

Sensing/Sensors

Databases

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Amazon Web Services

Autodesk SeeControl

BlackBerry

Bosch Software Innovations

Bright Wolf

C3 IoT

Carriots

Concirrus

Connio

Cumulocity

Davra Networks

Device Insight

EVRYTHNG

Exosite

GE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IoT Revenue in IoT Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global IoT Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global IoT Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global IoT Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 IoT Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States IoT in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of IoT Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 IoT Market Dynamics

1.4.1 IoT Industry Trends

1.4.2 IoT Market Drivers

1.4.3 IoT Market Challenges

1.4.4 IoT Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 IoT by Type

2.1 IoT Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Perception Technology

2.1.2 Network Technology

2.1.3 Application Technology

2.2 Global IoT Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global IoT Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States IoT Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States IoT Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 IoT by Application

3.1 IoT Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Artificial Intelligence

3.1.2 Connectivity

3.1.3 Networking

3.1.4 Sensing/Sensors

3.1.5 Databases

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global IoT Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global IoT Market Size by Application (2017-20

