Global and United States IoT Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
IoT market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the IoT market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Perception Technology
Network Technology
Application Technology
Segment by Application
Artificial Intelligence
Connectivity
Networking
Sensing/Sensors
Databases
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Amazon Web Services
Autodesk SeeControl
BlackBerry
Bosch Software Innovations
Bright Wolf
C3 IoT
Carriots
Concirrus
Connio
Cumulocity
Davra Networks
Device Insight
EVRYTHNG
Exosite
GE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 IoT Revenue in IoT Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global IoT Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global IoT Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 IoT Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States IoT in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of IoT Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 IoT Market Dynamics
1.4.1 IoT Industry Trends
1.4.2 IoT Market Drivers
1.4.3 IoT Market Challenges
1.4.4 IoT Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 IoT by Type
2.1 IoT Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Perception Technology
2.1.2 Network Technology
2.1.3 Application Technology
2.2 Global IoT Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global IoT Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States IoT Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States IoT Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 IoT by Application
3.1 IoT Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Artificial Intelligence
3.1.2 Connectivity
3.1.3 Networking
3.1.4 Sensing/Sensors
3.1.5 Databases
3.1.6 Others
3.2 Global IoT Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3 Global IoT Market Size by Application (2017-20
