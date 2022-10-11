Starch Based Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Starch-based films?are degradable, renewable, cost effective, and can be used as a foodstuff packaging material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Starch Based Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Starch Based Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Starch Based Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Starch Based Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Starch Based Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polycaprolactone (PCL) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Starch Based Films include Biome Bioplastics, Innovia Films, Novamont, Novolex, RKW Group, BASF, NatureWorks, Corbion and Metabolix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Starch Based Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Starch Based Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Starch Based Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polycaprolactone (PCL)
Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Global Starch Based Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Starch Based Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Shopping Bag
Garbage Bag
Others
Global Starch Based Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Starch Based Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Starch Based Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Starch Based Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Starch Based Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Starch Based Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biome Bioplastics
Innovia Films
Novamont
Novolex
RKW Group
BASF
NatureWorks
Corbion
Metabolix
Cardia Bioplastic
Solanyl
Toray Industries
Greenhome
Plastiroll
EnviGreen
Abbey Polythene
Meredian Holdings Group
Biobag International
Sarah Bio Plast
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Starch Based Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Starch Based Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Starch Based Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Starch Based Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Starch Based Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Starch Based Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Starch Based Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Starch Based Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Starch Based Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Starch Based Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Starch Based Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Starch Based Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Starch Based Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch Based Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Starch Based Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch Based Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Starch Based Films Market Siz
