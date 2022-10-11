Digital Ink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Ink in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Ink Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Digital Ink Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Digital Ink companies in 2020 (%)
The global Digital Ink market was valued at 2535.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3078.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Digital Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Ink Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Digital Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Solvent-based
Water-based
UV-cured
Others
Global Digital Ink Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Digital Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Advertising & Promotion
Ceramic Tiles Printing
Clothing & Household Textiles
Packaging
Publication
Glass Printing
Others
Global Digital Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Digital Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Ink revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Ink revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Digital Ink sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Digital Ink sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sun Chemical
Inx International Ink
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
JK Group
Nazdar Company
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Marabu
Sensient Imaging Technologies
Nutec Digital Ink
Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.
Dupont
Torrecid
Siegwerk
Spgprints
Huntsman Corporation
Dip-Tech
Kornit Digital
Avery Dennison
Wikoff Color Corporation
Independent Ink
Cabot Corporation
Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.
Megasign
Esmalglass – Itaca Group
Braden Sutphin Ink Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Ink Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Ink Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Ink Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Digital Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Digital Ink Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Ink Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Ink Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Ink Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Ink Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Ink Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Ink Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Ink Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Ink Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Digital Ink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Solvent-based
4.1.3 Water-based
4.1.4 UV-cured
