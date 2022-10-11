Digital Ink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Ink in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Ink Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Digital Ink Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Digital Ink companies in 2020 (%)

The global Digital Ink market was valued at 2535.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3078.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Digital Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Ink Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Digital Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-cured

Others

Global Digital Ink Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Digital Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Advertising & Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing & Household Textiles

Packaging

Publication

Glass Printing

Others

Global Digital Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Digital Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Ink revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Ink revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Digital Ink sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Digital Ink sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sun Chemical

Inx International Ink

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

JK Group

Nazdar Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Marabu

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Nutec Digital Ink

Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

Dupont

Torrecid

Siegwerk

Spgprints

Huntsman Corporation

Dip-Tech

Kornit Digital

Avery Dennison

Wikoff Color Corporation

Independent Ink

Cabot Corporation

Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.

Megasign

Esmalglass – Itaca Group

Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Ink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Ink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Ink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Digital Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Digital Ink Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Ink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Ink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Ink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Ink Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Ink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Ink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Ink Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Ink Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Digital Ink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Solvent-based

4.1.3 Water-based

4.1.4 UV-cured



