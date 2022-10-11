Textile Scouring Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Scouring Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Textile Scouring Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Textile Scouring Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-ionic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Scouring Agent include Satoda Chemical Industrial, DuPont, Sasol, Whewell Chemical, Fineotex Chemical, Croda International, Huntsman Corporation, Stepan Company and Ineos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Textile Scouring Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-ionic
Anionic
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textile Industry
Washing Industry
Paper Industry
Leather Industry
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Textile Scouring Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Textile Scouring Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Textile Scouring Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Textile Scouring Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Textile Scouring Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Satoda Chemical Industrial
DuPont
Sasol
Whewell Chemical
Fineotex Chemical
Croda International
Huntsman Corporation
Stepan Company
Ineos
Kimyagaran Emrooz Chemical Industries
HT Fine Chemical
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Sarex
Indokemika Jayatama
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Textile Scouring Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Textile Scouring Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Textile Scouring Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Textile Scouring Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Textile Scouring Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Textile Scouring Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Textile Scouring Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Textile Scouring Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Textile Scouring Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Textile Scouring Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Textile Scouring Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Scouring Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Scouring Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Scouring Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Scouring Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Scouring Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
