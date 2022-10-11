Acrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Acrylate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylate companies in 2020 (%)

The global Acrylate market was valued at 13800 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Acrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

Global Acrylate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Textiles

Automotive

Others

Global Acrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylate revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylate revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Acrylate sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylate sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE (Germany)

Arkema (France)

Dow Chemical Company (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan)

SIBUR (Russia)

LG Chem (South Korea)

SASOL Limited (South Africa)

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China)

Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Acrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Acrylate Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylate Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Butyl Acrylate

4.1.3 Ethyl Acrylate

4.1.4 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate

4.1.5 Methyl Acrylate



