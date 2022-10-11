Acrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylate in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Acrylate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Acrylate companies in 2020 (%)
The global Acrylate market was valued at 13800 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Acrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Butyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate
Methyl Acrylate
Global Acrylate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Construction
Textiles
Automotive
Others
Global Acrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylate revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylate revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Acrylate sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Acrylate sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE (Germany)
Arkema (France)
Dow Chemical Company (US)
Evonik Industries (Germany)
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan)
SIBUR (Russia)
LG Chem (South Korea)
SASOL Limited (South Africa)
Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China)
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Acrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Acrylate Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylate Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Butyl Acrylate
4.1.3 Ethyl Acrylate
4.1.4 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate
4.1.5 Methyl Acrylate
