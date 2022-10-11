Blood Collection Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Blood Collection Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Blood Collection Scope and Market Size

RFID Blood Collection market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Blood Collection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Blood Collection market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tube

Others

Segment by Application

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

The report on the RFID Blood Collection market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Becton Dickinson

Terumo

Greiner Bio One

Medtronic

SEKISUI Medical

Sarstedt

Narang Medical

F.L. Medical

Improve-medical

Hongyu Medical

TUD

SanLI

Gong Dong

CDRICH

SZBOON

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Blood Collection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Blood Collection market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Blood Collection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Blood Collection with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Blood Collection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Blood Collection Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Blood Collection Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Blood Collection Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Blood Collection Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Blood Collection Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Blood Collection ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Blood Collection Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Blood Collection Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Blood Collection Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Blood Collection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Blood Collection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Blood Collection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Blood Collection Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Blood Collection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Blood Collection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Blood Collection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Blood Collection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Blood Collection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Blood Collection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Becton Dickinson

7.1.1 Becton Dickinson Corporation Information

7.1.2 Becton Dickinson Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Becton Dickinson Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Becton Dickinson Blood Collection Products Offered

7.1.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development

7.2 Terumo

7.2.1 Terumo Corporation Information

7.2.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Terumo Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Terumo Blood Collection Products Offered

7.2.5 Terumo Recent Development

7.3 Greiner Bio One

7.3.1 Greiner Bio One Corporation Information

7.3.2 Greiner Bio One Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Greiner Bio One Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Greiner Bio One Blood Collection Products Offered

7.3.5 Greiner Bio One Recent Development

7.4 Medtronic

7.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Medtronic Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Medtronic Blood Collection Products Offered

7.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.5 SEKISUI Medical

7.5.1 SEKISUI Medical Corporation Information

7.5.2 SEKISUI Medical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SEKISUI Medical Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SEKISUI Medical Blood Collection Products Offered

7.5.5 SEKISUI Medical Recent Development

7.6 Sarstedt

7.6.1 Sarstedt Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sarstedt Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sarstedt Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sarstedt Blood Collection Products Offered

7.6.5 Sarstedt Recent Development

7.7 Narang Medical

7.7.1 Narang Medical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Narang Medical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Narang Medical Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Narang Medical Blood Collection Products Offered

7.7.5 Narang Medical Recent Development

7.8 F.L. Medical

7.8.1 F.L. Medical Corporation Information

7.8.2 F.L. Medical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 F.L. Medical Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 F.L. Medical Blood Collection Products Offered

7.8.5 F.L. Medical Recent Development

7.9 Improve-medical

7.9.1 Improve-medical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Improve-medical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Improve-medical Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Improve-medical Blood Collection Products Offered

7.9.5 Improve-medical Recent Development

7.10 Hongyu Medical

7.10.1 Hongyu Medical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hongyu Medical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hongyu Medical Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hongyu Medical Blood Collection Products Offered

7.10.5 Hongyu Medical Recent Development

7.11 TUD

7.11.1 TUD Corporation Information

7.11.2 TUD Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 TUD Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TUD Blood Collection Products Offered

7.11.5 TUD Recent Development

7.12 SanLI

7.12.1 SanLI Corporation Information

7.12.2 SanLI Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SanLI Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SanLI Products Offered

7.12.5 SanLI Recent Development

7.13 Gong Dong

7.13.1 Gong Dong Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gong Dong Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Gong Dong Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Gong Dong Products Offered

7.13.5 Gong Dong Recent Development

7.14 CDRICH

7.14.1 CDRICH Corporation Information

7.14.2 CDRICH Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CDRICH Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CDRICH Products Offered

7.14.5 CDRICH Recent Development

7.15 SZBOON

7.15.1 SZBOON Corporation Information

7.15.2 SZBOON Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SZBOON Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SZBOON Products Offered

7.15.5 SZBOON Recent Development

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company.

