Global and United States Modular Construction Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Modular Construction market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modular Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Modular Construction market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Walls

 

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

ACS Group

Skanska AB

Komatsu

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Balfour Beatty

Kiewit Corporation

Taisei Corporation

Red Sea Housing

System House

Bouygues Construction

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Modular Construction Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Modular Construction Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Modular Construction Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Modular Construction Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Modular Construction Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Modular Construction in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Modular Construction Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Modular Construction Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Modular Construction Industry Trends
1.4.2 Modular Construction Market Drivers
1.4.3 Modular Construction Market Challenges
1.4.4 Modular Construction Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Modular Construction by Type
2.1 Modular Construction Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Walls
2.1.2 Roof & Floors
2.1.3 Columns & Beams
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Modular Construction Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Modular Construction Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Modular Construction Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Modular Construction Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Modular Construction by Application
 

 

