Green Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Green Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Green Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Green Coatings companies in 2020 (%)

The global Green Coatings market was valued at 82980 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 98950 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Green Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Green Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Water-Based Paint

Powder Coating

High Solid Paint

Radiation Hardened Paint

Global Green Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Green Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Architectural

Automotive

Wood

Packaging

Others

Global Green Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Green Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Green Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Green Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Berger Paints India

Deutsche Amphibolin Works

Hempel

Jotun

KANSAI PAINT

Masco

PPG Industries

Rpm International

The Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

Tikkurila OYJ

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Green Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Green Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Green Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Green Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Green Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Green Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Green Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Green Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Green Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Green Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Green Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Green Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Water-Based Pain

