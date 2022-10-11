Aluminium Busbar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Busbar in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Busbar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Busbar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Aluminium Busbar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Busbar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1060 Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Busbar include Promet AG, Canalis KS, Watteredge, EMS Industrial, Storm Power Components, Alcomet, Teknomega, Metelec and Talco Aluminium Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Busbar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Busbar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium Busbar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1060 Series

1100 Series

Others

Global Aluminium Busbar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium Busbar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Electrical and Energy

Automobile Industry

Others

Global Aluminium Busbar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium Busbar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Busbar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Busbar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Busbar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aluminium Busbar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Promet AG

Canalis KS

Watteredge

EMS Industrial

Storm Power Components

Alcomet

Teknomega

Metelec

Talco Aluminium Company

Padmawati Extrusion

Maheshwari Co

Albus Industries

Indfab Projects

Zavod Rem

Al-cu System

Amphenol IPC

Shanghai Metal Corporation

YK Aluminium

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Busbar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Busbar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Busbar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Busbar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Busbar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Busbar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Busbar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Busbar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Busbar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Busbar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

