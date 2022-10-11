Metal Coating Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Coating Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Coating Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Coating Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Spray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Coating Service include AD-TECH, Badger Industries, Molded Devices, Decorative Metal Coating, Thermal Metal Treating, Inc., Corson Fabricating, Metal Coatings Corp, Electro-Coatings and Modern Industries, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Coating Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Coating Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal Coating Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Spray
Powder Coating
Others
Global Metal Coating Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal Coating Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Automotive
Electrical Appliances
Marine
Others
Global Metal Coating Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Metal Coating Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Coating Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Coating Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AD-TECH
Badger Industries
Molded Devices
Decorative Metal Coating
Thermal Metal Treating, Inc.
Corson Fabricating
Metal Coatings Corp
Electro-Coatings
Modern Industries, Inc.
Eckstrom Industrie
CRM Inc.
Salt City Metal Coatings
ASF
Applied Plastics
BL Downe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Coating Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Coating Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Coating Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Coating Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Coating Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Coating Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Coating Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Coating Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Coating Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Metal Coating Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Coating Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Coating Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Coating Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
