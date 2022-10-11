Fiberglass Shingles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Shingles in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Fiberglass Shingles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Shingles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Three-Tab Fiberglass Shingle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Shingles include Victorian PLUS, Taylor-Made Roofing, GAF, PABCO, Owens Corning, Tamko, CertainTeed, Roofing & Siding and IKO Industries Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Shingles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Three-Tab Fiberglass Shingle

Architectural Fiberglass Shingles

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Roofing

Home Roofing

Others

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Shingles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Shingles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Shingles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Fiberglass Shingles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Victorian PLUS

Taylor-Made Roofing

GAF

PABCO

Owens Corning

Tamko

CertainTeed

Roofing & Siding

IKO Industries Inc.

Nextgen Roofing

Atlas Roofing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Shingles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Shingles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Shingles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Shingles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Shingles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Shingles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Shingles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Shingles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Shingles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fiberglass Sh

