Metal Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Paint in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7372391/global-metal-paint-forecast-2022-2028-643
Global top five Metal Paint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Paint include PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Based Paint
Solvent-Based Paint
Others
Global Metal Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machinery Manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace
Industrial
Others
Global Metal Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Metal Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Sherwin-Williams
Valspar
RPM International
Axalta
BASF
Kansai Paint
Sika
3M
Asian Paints
Nippon Paint
HB Fuller
Masco
Jotun
ILPA Adesivi
Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl
Jacques Dubois
Multichem
Nylok
Royal Diamond
WEICON
Hempel
KCC Corporation
DAW SE
Shawcor
Cromology
SK KAKEN
Carpoly
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Paint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Paint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Paint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Paint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Paint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Paint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Paint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Paint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Paint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Paint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Paint Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Paint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Water-Based Paint
4.1.3 Solvent-Based Paint
4.1.4 Others
4
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Metal Paint Market Research Report 2022
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications