Metal Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Metal Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Paint include PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Others

Global Metal Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace

Industrial

Others

Global Metal Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Metal Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

ILPA Adesivi

Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl

Jacques Dubois

Multichem

Nylok

Royal Diamond

WEICON

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Paint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Water-Based Paint

4.1.3 Solvent-Based Paint

4.1.4 Others

4

