Ginger Processing Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ginger is a type of spice that belongs to the plant family of Zingiberaceae. It is an excellent source of dietary fiber, vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), vitamin B6, iron, magnesium, manganese, potassium and selenium. Being aromatic and pungent, ginger adds a distinctive flavor to several food products and has been used as a common ingredient in Asian cuisines for centuries. The spicy aroma of ginger is mainly due to the presence of ketones, especially gingerols, which have significant importance in its food and health-related applications. To extend its shelf-life, gingers can be artificially processed into different versions, such as paste, oil and powder. Some of the basic steps included in ginger processing are harvesting, washing, drying and packaging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginger Processing Product in global, including the following market information:

Global Ginger Processing Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ginger Processing Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Ginger Processing Product companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ginger Processing Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gingerol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ginger Processing Product include Pioneer herb, Honsea, Greenutra, Inner natural, Natural ex, World way, Lincao, Kangdao and Pure Source, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ginger Processing Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ginger Processing Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ginger Processing Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gingerol

Curcumin

Other

Global Ginger Processing Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ginger Processing Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Global Ginger Processing Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ginger Processing Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ginger Processing Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ginger Processing Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ginger Processing Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ginger Processing Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pioneer herb

Honsea

Greenutra

Inner natural

Natural ex

World way

Lincao

Kangdao

Pure Source

Lvli

Yuanhang

CNK

Layn

Xian Orient

Kangcare

Lyle

Topnutra

Engreen

Sanherb

Xian Sihuan

Tianyang

Chukang

Shenzhen Fangrun

Xian Rongsheng

Refine

Fangrun

Indena

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ginger Processing Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ginger Processing Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ginger Processing Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ginger Processing Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ginger Processing Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ginger Processing Product Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ginger Processing Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ginger Processing Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ginger Processing Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ginger Processing Product Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ginger Processing Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginger Processing Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginger Processing Product Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Processing Product Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginger Processing Product Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Processing Produc

