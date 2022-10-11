Ginger Processing Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ginger is a type of spice that belongs to the plant family of Zingiberaceae. It is an excellent source of dietary fiber, vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), vitamin B6, iron, magnesium, manganese, potassium and selenium. Being aromatic and pungent, ginger adds a distinctive flavor to several food products and has been used as a common ingredient in Asian cuisines for centuries. The spicy aroma of ginger is mainly due to the presence of ketones, especially gingerols, which have significant importance in its food and health-related applications. To extend its shelf-life, gingers can be artificially processed into different versions, such as paste, oil and powder. Some of the basic steps included in ginger processing are harvesting, washing, drying and packaging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginger Processing Product in global, including the following market information:
Global Ginger Processing Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ginger Processing Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Ginger Processing Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ginger Processing Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gingerol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ginger Processing Product include Pioneer herb, Honsea, Greenutra, Inner natural, Natural ex, World way, Lincao, Kangdao and Pure Source, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ginger Processing Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ginger Processing Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ginger Processing Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gingerol
Curcumin
Other
Global Ginger Processing Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ginger Processing Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Others
Global Ginger Processing Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ginger Processing Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ginger Processing Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ginger Processing Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ginger Processing Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Ginger Processing Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pioneer herb
Honsea
Greenutra
Inner natural
Natural ex
World way
Lincao
Kangdao
Pure Source
Lvli
Yuanhang
CNK
Layn
Xian Orient
Kangcare
Lyle
Topnutra
Engreen
Sanherb
Xian Sihuan
Tianyang
Chukang
Shenzhen Fangrun
Xian Rongsheng
Refine
Fangrun
Indena
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ginger Processing Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ginger Processing Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ginger Processing Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ginger Processing Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ginger Processing Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ginger Processing Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ginger Processing Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ginger Processing Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ginger Processing Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ginger Processing Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ginger Processing Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginger Processing Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginger Processing Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Processing Product Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginger Processing Product Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Processing Produc
