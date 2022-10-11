Greenhouse Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Greenhouse Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Greenhouse Film Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Greenhouse Film Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm)
Global top five Greenhouse Film companies in 2020 (%)
The global Greenhouse Film market was valued at 3883.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5347.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Greenhouse Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Greenhouse Film Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Greenhouse Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Global Greenhouse Film Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Greenhouse Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Fruit Greenhouses
Vegetable Greenhouses
Other
Global Greenhouse Film Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Greenhouse Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Greenhouse Film revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Greenhouse Film revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Greenhouse Film sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Greenhouse Film sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
A. A. Politiv
Agripolyane
Plastika Kritis S. A
Essen Mutlipack
Polifilm Extrusion
Gingear Plastic Products
British Polyethylene Industries Visqueen
FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmBH
Groupo Armando Alvarez
Eiffel Industria Materiale Plastiche
Agriplast Technology India
Keder Greenhouse
RKW SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Greenhouse Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Greenhouse Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Greenhouse Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Greenhouse Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Greenhouse Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Greenhouse Film Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Greenhouse Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Greenhouse Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Greenhouse Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Greenhouse Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Greenhouse Film Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Greenhouse Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Greenhouse Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Greenhouse Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Greenhouse Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/