Greenhouse Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Greenhouse Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Greenhouse Film Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Greenhouse Film Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm)

Global top five Greenhouse Film companies in 2020 (%)

The global Greenhouse Film market was valued at 3883.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5347.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Greenhouse Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Greenhouse Film Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Greenhouse Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Global Greenhouse Film Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Greenhouse Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Fruit Greenhouses

Vegetable Greenhouses

Other

Global Greenhouse Film Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Greenhouse Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Greenhouse Film revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Greenhouse Film revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Greenhouse Film sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Greenhouse Film sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

A. A. Politiv

Agripolyane

Plastika Kritis S. A

Essen Mutlipack

Polifilm Extrusion

Gingear Plastic Products

British Polyethylene Industries Visqueen

FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmBH

Groupo Armando Alvarez

Eiffel Industria Materiale Plastiche

Agriplast Technology India

Keder Greenhouse

RKW SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Greenhouse Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Greenhouse Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Greenhouse Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Greenhouse Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Greenhouse Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Greenhouse Film Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Greenhouse Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Greenhouse Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Greenhouse Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Greenhouse Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Greenhouse Film Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Greenhouse Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Greenhouse Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Greenhouse Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Greenhouse Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2

