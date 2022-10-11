Hard Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Hard Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Hard Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Hard Coatings companies in 2020 (%)

The global Hard Coatings market was valued at 601.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 717.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Hard Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hard Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hard Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Carbon Coatings

Oxide Coatings

Multicomponent Paint

Global Hard Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hard Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Transport

Medical

Food Manufacturing

Sporting Goods

Other

Global Hard Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hard Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hard Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hard Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Hard Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hard Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cemecon

IHI Hauzer Techno Coating

Sulzer

Momentive Performance Materials

Zeiss

ASB Industries

Sdc Technologies

Duralar Technologies

Ultra Optics

MBI Coatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hard Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hard Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hard Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hard Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Hard Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Hard Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hard Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hard Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hard Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hard Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hard Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hard Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Carbon Coatings

