PE Coated Kraft Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PE Coated Kraft Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PE Coated Kraft Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global PE Coated Kraft Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unbleached Kraft Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PE Coated Kraft Paper include Celmac Papers, Nordic Paper, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock, Segezha Group, Yogeshwar Polymers, Charlotte Packaging and Canfor Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PE Coated Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unbleached Kraft Paper

Bleached Kraft Paper

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Paper Sacks

Retail Paper Bags

Others

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PE Coated Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PE Coated Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PE Coated Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PE Coated Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celmac Papers

Nordic Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock

Segezha Group

Yogeshwar Polymers

Charlotte Packaging

Canfor Corporation

Georgia-Pacific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PE Coated Kraft Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PE Coated Kraft Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PE Coated Kraft Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PE Coated Kraft Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Coated Kraft Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PE Coated Kraft Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Coated Kraft Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

