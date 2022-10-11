Composite Epoxy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An epoxy resin composite is a polymer material that uses epoxy resin to form a polymer matrix, reinforced with fibers or other fillers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Epoxy in global, including the following market information:

Global Composite Epoxy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Composite Epoxy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Composite Epoxy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composite Epoxy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenolic Glycidyl Ether Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composite Epoxy include Astro Chemical, Copps Industries, Inc., Hapco, Inc., Performance Composites Inc., FiteBac Technology, Protection Engineering, CK Composites, LLC., Comptec, Inc. and Vanderveer Industrial Plastics, LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composite Epoxy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composite Epoxy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Composite Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenolic Glycidyl Ether

Aromatic Glycidylamine

Cycloaliphatic

Global Composite Epoxy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Composite Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Achitechive

Petroleum and Natural Gas

Shipbuilding Industry

Others

Global Composite Epoxy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Composite Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composite Epoxy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composite Epoxy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Composite Epoxy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Composite Epoxy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Astro Chemical

Copps Industries, Inc.

Hapco, Inc.

Performance Composites Inc.

FiteBac Technology

Protection Engineering

CK Composites, LLC.

Comptec, Inc.

Vanderveer Industrial Plastics, LLC

Quantum Composites, Inc.

Sankuer Composite Technologies

Atacs Products, Inc.

Kinetic Composites, Inc.

