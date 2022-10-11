Concrete Repair Epoxy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
These epoxy resins are designed for repairing concrete.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Repair Epoxy in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Concrete Repair Epoxy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Repair Epoxy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardener Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Repair Epoxy include New Pig, Key Resin Co., Warren Paint & Color Co., Copps Industries, Inc., Protection Engineering, Seal Fast, Inc., Anchors Unlimited, Inc., Wolverine Coatings Corporation and Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Repair Epoxy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardener
Activator
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residentialial
Commercial
Others
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Repair Epoxy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Repair Epoxy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Repair Epoxy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Concrete Repair Epoxy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
New Pig
Key Resin Co.
Warren Paint & Color Co.
Copps Industries, Inc.
Protection Engineering
Seal Fast, Inc.
Anchors Unlimited, Inc.
Wolverine Coatings Corporation
Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc
Superior Epoxies & Coatings, Inc.
Adhesives Technology Corp.
JE Tomes & Associates
Metalcrete Industries
Euclid Chemical Co.
Sauereisen, Inc.
Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.
Epoxy Warehouse
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Repair Epoxy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Repair Epoxy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Repair Epoxy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Repair Epoxy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Epoxy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Repair Epoxy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Epoxy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
