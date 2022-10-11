Heat Transfer Fluids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Transfer Fluids in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Heat Transfer Fluids companies in 2020 (%)
The global Heat Transfer Fluids market was valued at 2817.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3433.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Heat Transfer Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Mineral Oils
Silicones & Aromatics
Glycols
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Chemical Processing
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Renewable Energy
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Transfer Fluids revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Transfer Fluids revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Heat Transfer Fluids sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Heat Transfer Fluids sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DOW
Eastman
Exxonmobil
Chevron
Paratherm
BASF
Lanxess
Huntsman
Global Heat Transfer
Shell
Schultz Chemicals
Duratherm
Dynalene
Clariant
FRAGOL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Transfer Fluids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Transfer Fluids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Transfer Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Transfer Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Transfer Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Transfer Fluids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Transfer Fluids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Transfer Fluids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Transfer Fluids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1
