Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrically conductive epoxy is ideal for processes with a high risk of mechanical and thermal cracking.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Conductive Epoxy in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Electrically Conductive Epoxy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrically Conductive Epoxy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Isotropic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrically Conductive Epoxy include Cotronics Corporation, Astro Chemical, Applied Technologies, Inc., Master Bond, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc., SP&S, Copps Industries, Inc., Polycast Industries, Inc. and Electro Static Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrically Conductive Epoxy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Isotropic
Anisotropic
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronic Industry
Computer Industry
Metal Processing
Auto Industry
Others
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrically Conductive Epoxy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrically Conductive Epoxy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrically Conductive Epoxy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Electrically Conductive Epoxy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cotronics Corporation
Astro Chemical
Applied Technologies, Inc.
Master Bond, Inc.
Aremco Products, Inc.
SP&S
Copps Industries, Inc.
Polycast Industries, Inc.
Electro Static Technology
SunRay Scientific
Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc
Electronic Materials, Inc.
B. E. Atlas Company
Atacs Products, Inc.
Ercon, Inc.
Cuming Microwave Corp.
GS Polymers, Inc.
Epoxy Technology, Inc.
Alfa International
Creative Materials, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrically Conductive Epoxy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrically Conductive Epoxy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrically Conductive Epoxy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrically Conductive Epoxy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrically Conductive Epoxy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrically Conductive Epoxy Companies
3.8
