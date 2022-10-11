Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-washed Bentonite Clay in global, including the following market information:

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Water-washed Bentonite Clay companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water-washed Bentonite Clay market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Bentonite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-washed Bentonite Clay include Vanderbilt, Wyo-Ben, Black Hills Bentonite, Ashapura Minechem, Minerals Technologies, Kunimine Industries, The Kish, LKAB Minerals and Bentonite Performance Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-washed Bentonite Clay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

Potassium Bentonite

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-washed Bentonite Clay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-washed Bentonite Clay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-washed Bentonite Clay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Water-washed Bentonite Clay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vanderbilt

Wyo-Ben

Black Hills Bentonite

Ashapura Minechem

Minerals Technologies

Kunimine Industries

The Kish

LKAB Minerals

Bentonite Performance Minerals

Weifang Huawei Bentonite Group

Zhejiang Fenghong New Material

Zhejiang Chang'An Renheng Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water-washed Bentonite Clay Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water-washed Bentonite Clay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-washed Bentonite Clay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-washed Bentonite Clay Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-washed Bentonite Clay Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-washed Bentonite Clay Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

