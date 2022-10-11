Global and United States Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Agrochemical and Pesticide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agrochemical and Pesticide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Agrochemical and Pesticide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Insecticides
Antiseptics
Herbicides
Other
Segment by Application
Agricultural
Garden
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Bayer
Shandong Qilin Agrochemical
Monsanto
BASF
Adama
Nufarm
Syngenta
DowDuPont
Albaugh
Gharda
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group
Nanjing Red Sun
Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical
Yancheng Limin Chemical
KWIN Joint-stock
Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company
Hubei Sanonda
Zhejiang Hisun Chemical
Bailing Agrochemical
Qingdao Kyx Chemical
Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical
Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals
Jiangsu Fengshan Group
Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals
Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry
Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical
Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals
Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Introduction
1.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Agrochemical and Pesticide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Agrochemical and Pesticide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Agrochemical and Pesticide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Agrochemical and Pesticide in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Agrochemical and Pesticide Industry Trends
1.5.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Drivers
1.5.3 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Challenges
1.5.4 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Insecticides
2.1.2 Antiseptics
2.1.3 Herbicides
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Size by
