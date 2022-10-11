Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Mixing Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) include Dow, Croda International, KKPC, Mitsui Chemical, BASF, Dow, Shell, Huntsman and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Mixing Type

Chemical Graft Type

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Cosmetics

Others

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hydrophobic Polypropylene Oxide (POP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Croda International

KKPC

Mitsui Chemical

BASF

Shell

Huntsman

Covestro

Ineos

Sanyo Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Zhejiang Huangma

Zibo Yunchuan Chemical

Sungda Chemical

