Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gelling Agent for Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Gelling Agent for Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Molecular Weight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gelling Agent for Cosmetics include Evonik, ADEKA Corporation, Toagosei, Alchemy Ingredients, Alban Muller, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Sanyo Chemical, Infinity Ingredients and CP Kelco and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gelling Agent for Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Molecular Weight
High Molecular Weight
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Eye Cream
Facial Cream
Others
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gelling Agent for Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gelling Agent for Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gelling Agent for Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Gelling Agent for Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
ADEKA Corporation
Toagosei
Alchemy Ingredients
Alban Muller
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Sanyo Chemical
Infinity Ingredients
CP Kelco
Sasol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gelling Agent for Cosmetics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
