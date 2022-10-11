NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acid Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin include Showa Denko Materials, UBE, Solvay, Toyobo, Elantas and Mitsubishi Shoji, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market, by Industrial Route, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Industrial Route, 2021 (%)

Acid Chloride

Diisocyanate

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Automotive

Food Packaging

Others

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Showa Denko Materials

UBE

Solvay

Toyobo

Elantas

Mitsubishi Shoji

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Industrial Route

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMP-free Polyamide-imide Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NMP-free Polyamide-imide R

