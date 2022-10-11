Global and United States Steel Angles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Steel Angles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Angles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Steel Angles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Stainless Steel
Mild Steel
Segment by Application
Infrastructure
Power Sectors
Transportation
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
ArcelorMittal
China Baowu Group
HBIS Group
NSSMC Group
POSCO
Shagang Group
Ansteel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang Group
Tata Steel Group
Shandong Steel Group
Nucor Corporation
Hyundai Steel Company
Maanshan Steel
thyssenkrupp
NLMK
Jianlong Group
Gerdau
China Steel Corporation
Valin Group
JSW Steel Limited
Benxi Steel
SAIL
U.S. Steel Corporation
IMIDRO
Rizhao Steel
Fangda Steel
EVRAZ
MMK
Baotou Steel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Angles Product Introduction
1.2 Global Steel Angles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Steel Angles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Steel Angles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Steel Angles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Steel Angles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Steel Angles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Steel Angles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Steel Angles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Steel Angles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Steel Angles Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Steel Angles Industry Trends
1.5.2 Steel Angles Market Drivers
1.5.3 Steel Angles Market Challenges
1.5.4 Steel Angles Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Steel Angles Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Stainless Steel
2.1.2 Mild Steel
2.2 Global Steel Angles Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Steel Angles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Steel Angles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Steel Angles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 United States Steel
