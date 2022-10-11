Uncategorized

Global and United States Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Long-Grain Rice Seeds market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long-Grain Rice Seeds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Long-Grain Rice Seeds market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Japonica Rice

 

Indica Rice

Segment by Application

Agricultural Planting

Scientific and Research Planting

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

DowDuPont

Bayer

Nuziveedu Seeds

Kaveri

Mahyco

RiceTec

Krishidhan

Rasi Seeds

JK seeds

Syngenta

Longping High-tech

China National Seed

Dabei Nong Group

Hefei Fengle

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Dongya Seed Industry

Keeplong Seeds

Anhui Nongken

Beijing Doneed Seeds

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Product Introduction
1.2 Global Long-Grain Rice Seeds Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Long-Grain Rice Seeds Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Long-Grain Rice Seeds Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Long-Grain Rice Seeds Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Long-Grain Rice Seeds Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Long-Grain Rice Seeds Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Long-Grain Rice Seeds in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Industry Trends
1.5.2 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Drivers
1.5.3 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Challenges
1.5.4 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Japonica Rice
2.1.2 Indica Rice
2.2 Global Long-Grain Rice Seeds Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Long-Grain Rice Seeds Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Long-Grain Rice

 

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications

