Global and United States Spear Phishing Protection Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Spear Phishing Protection market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spear Phishing Protection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Spear Phishing Protection market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Data Leak Protection

Email Encryption

Zero Day Prevention

Ransomware Protection

Multi-Layered Malware Protection

Social Engineering Protection

Denial of Service Attack Protection

Segment by Application

BFSI

Government

Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Transportation

Education

Retail

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BAE Systems

Microsoft Corporation

FireEye Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Proofpoint, Inc.

GreatHorn, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Phishlabs

Intel Corporation

Mimecast Ltd.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spear Phishing Protection Revenue in Spear Phishing Protection Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Spear Phishing Protection Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Spear Phishing Protection Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Spear Phishing Protection Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Spear Phishing Protection in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Spear Phishing Protection Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Spear Phishing Protection Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Spear Phishing Protection Industry Trends

1.4.2 Spear Phishing Protection Market Drivers

1.4.3 Spear Phishing Protection Market Challenges

1.4.4 Spear Phishing Protection Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Spear Phishing Protection by Type

2.1 Spear Phishing Protection Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Data Leak Protection

2.1.2 Email Encryption

2.1.3 Zero Day Prevention

2.1.4 Ransomware Protection

2.1.5 Multi-Layered Malware Protection

2.1.6 Social Engineering Protection

2.1.7 Denial of Service Attack Protection

2.2 Global Spear Phishing Protection Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

