C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of C5-C9 Copolymer Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five C5-C9 Copolymer Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

90-95? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C5-C9 Copolymer Resin include ExxonMobil Chemical, Eastman, Kolon Industries, Devine Chemicals, Qingdao Higree Chemical, Puyang Tiancheng Chemical, Henghe Materials & Science Technology and Puyang United Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C5-C9 Copolymer Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market, by Softening Point, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Softening Point, 2021 (%)

90-95?

Above 95?

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-Pressure Sensitive Tape

Label

Plastic

Others

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C5-C9 Copolymer Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C5-C9 Copolymer Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies C5-C9 Copolymer Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies C5-C9 Copolymer Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil Chemical

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Devine Chemicals

Qingdao Higree Chemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Henghe Materials & Science Technology

Puyang United Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Softening Point

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 C5-C9 Copolymer Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



