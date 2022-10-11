Corrugated Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Corrugated Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paperboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Packaging include DS Smith Packaging, Black Hawk Industrial, International Paper, Menasha, Corrugated Container, Atlantic Corrugated Box, Wisconsin Packaging, Arabian Packaging and Cascades, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrugated Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paperboard
Plastic Board
Global Corrugated Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrugated Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Electronic
Chemical
Others
Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrugated Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DS Smith Packaging
Black Hawk Industrial
International Paper
Menasha
Corrugated Container
Atlantic Corrugated Box
Wisconsin Packaging
Arabian Packaging
Cascades
Klabin
GWP
Mondi
TGI Packaging
Georgia-Pacific
Smurfit Kappa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Corrugated Packaging Products Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Corrugated Board Packaging Technique Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Corrugated Board Packaging Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Corrugated Packaging Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications