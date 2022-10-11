Sample Storage Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sample Storage Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Sample Storage Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sample Storage Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sample Storage Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sample Storage Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Sample Storage Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sample Storage Containers include Starlab Group, Cardinal Health, Corning, Sterimed, FL Medical, Thermo Scientific, Kartell S.p.A., Sarstedt and Vernacare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sample Storage Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sample Storage Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sample Storage Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Sample Storage Containers
Large Sample Storage Containers
Global Sample Storage Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sample Storage Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
University Laboratory
Business Research Institute
Others
Global Sample Storage Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sample Storage Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sample Storage Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sample Storage Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sample Storage Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sample Storage Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Starlab Group
Cardinal Health
Corning
Sterimed
FL Medical
Thermo Scientific
Kartell S.p.A.
Sarstedt
Vernacare
Vitlab
Narang Medical Limited
Starplex Scientific Inc
Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sample Storage Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sample Storage Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sample Storage Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sample Storage Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sample Storage Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sample Storage Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sample Storage Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sample Storage Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sample Storage Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sample Storage Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sample Storage Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sample Storage Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sample Storage Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sample Storage Containers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sample Storage Containers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sample Storage Container
