Global and United States Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Third Party Logistics (3PL) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Third Party Logistics (3PL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Third Party Logistics (3PL) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Transportation

 

Warehouse/Distribution

Forwarder

Shipper/Management

Financial

Information

Segment by Application

Air

Sea

Rail & Road

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

DHL Supply Chain

FedEx

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Third Party Logistics (3PL) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Industry Trends
1.4.2 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Drivers
1.4.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Challenges
1.4.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Third Party Logistics (3PL) by Type
2.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Transportation
2.1.2 Warehouse/Distribution
2.1.3 Forwarder
2.1.4 Shipper/Management
2.1.5 Financial
2.1.6 Information
2.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2

 

