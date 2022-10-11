Global and United States Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Third Party Logistics (3PL) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Third Party Logistics (3PL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Third Party Logistics (3PL) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Transportation
Warehouse/Distribution
Forwarder
Shipper/Management
Financial
Information
Segment by Application
Air
Sea
Rail & Road
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
AmeriCold Logistics LLC
DHL Supply Chain
FedEx
Nippon Express Co., Ltd
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Third Party Logistics (3PL) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Industry Trends
1.4.2 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Drivers
1.4.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Challenges
1.4.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Third Party Logistics (3PL) by Type
2.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Transportation
2.1.2 Warehouse/Distribution
2.1.3 Forwarder
2.1.4 Shipper/Management
2.1.5 Financial
2.1.6 Information
2.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
