Industrial Preservatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial preservatives can control the production of odors and prevent corrosion of products under harsh conditions. It is widely used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, paper, wood, chemical building materials, coatings and other industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Preservatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Preservatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Preservatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Industrial Preservatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Preservatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fatty Preservative Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Preservatives include BASF, Osaka Gas Chemicals, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Celanese, DSM, Eastman, Kemin Industries, Arxada and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Preservatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Preservatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Preservatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fatty Preservative

Inorganic Salt Preservative

Biological Preservative

Global Industrial Preservatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Preservatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Cosmetic

Food

Coating

Other

Global Industrial Preservatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Preservatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Preservatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Preservatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Preservatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Industrial Preservatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Osaka Gas Chemicals

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Celanese

DSM

Eastman

Kemin Industries

Arxada

Ashland

Clariant

Lanxess

Akema

Wanglong Tech

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Preservatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Preservatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Preservatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Preservatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Preservatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Preservatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Preservatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Preservatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Preservatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Preservatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Preservatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Preservatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Preservatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Preservatives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Preservatives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Preservatives Companies

4 S

