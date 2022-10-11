Solid Biostimulant Market Competitive Intelligence by Key Players like and more Biovert,Dhanuka
The Solid Biostimulant market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, the global Solid Biostimulant market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
Global Solid Biostimulant Market, By Region:
United States
China
Europe
Japan
South Korea
ASEAN
India
Market segment by Type
Humic and Fulvic Acids
Plant Extract Biostimulants
Hydrolysed Proteins
Micro Organism
Others
Market segment by Application
Fruits & Vegetables
Turf & Ornamentals
Row Crops
Others
The key market players for global Solid Biostimulant market are listed below:
Biolchim
Valagro
Isagro
SICIT Group
Bioiberica
Hello Nature
Biovert
TIMAC AGRO
Tradecorp
Agronutrition
Koppert
Arysta LifeScience Corporation
Biostadt
Biotech International
HCM Agro Produts
Dhanuka
PI Industries
IPL Biologicals
Kanbiosys
Fengdan Baili
Guangzhou Sgy Agricultural Science
Angel Yeast
Leili
Humikey
AMMS Century
Acadian Seaplants
Agricen
Marrone Bio Innovations
Advanced Nutrients
BioLiNE Corp
Highlights and key features of the study：
Global Solid Biostimulant total production and demand, 2017-2028, (K Units)
Global Solid Biostimulant total production value, 2017-2028, (USD Million)
Global Solid Biostimulant production by region & country, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (K Units)
Global Solid Biostimulant consumption by region & country, CAGR, 2017-2028 & (K Units)
U.S. VS China: Solid Biostimulant domestic production, consumption, key domestic manufacturers and share
Global Solid Biostimulant production by manufacturer, production, price, value and market share 2017-2022, (USD Million) & (K Units)
Global Solid Biostimulant production by Type, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (K Units)
Global Solid Biostimulant production by Application production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (K Units)
This reports profiles key players in the global Solid Biostimulant market based on the following parameters – headquarters, production locations, products portfolio, Solid Biostimulant revenue, sales, average price and gross margin, recent developments.
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the World Solid Biostimulant market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Each section contains quantitative market data including market by value (US$ Millions), volume (production, consumption) & (K Units) and average price (US$/Unit) by manufacturer, by Type, and by Application. Data is given for the years 2017-2028 by year with 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimate year, and 2028 as the forecast year.
