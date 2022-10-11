Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paracetamol, also named acetaminophen, is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API in global, including the following market information:
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API include Mallinckrodt, Anqiu Lu'an, Granules India, Farmson, Hebei Jiheng, Zhejiang Kangle, Sri Krishna Pharma, Anhui BBCA Likang and Seqens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Granules
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tablet Drug
Granules Drug
Oral Solution
Others
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Paracetamol and Acetaminophen API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mallinckrodt
Anqiu Lu'an
Granules India
Farmson
Hebei Jiheng
Zhejiang Kangle
Sri Krishna Pharma
Anhui BBCA Likang
Seqens
Atabay
Anhui Fubore
Changshu Huagang
