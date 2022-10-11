Uncategorized

Global Short-video Editing Software Market Research Report 2022

Short-video Editing Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Short-video Editing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

 

Web-based

 

Segment by Application

Video Production

Video Distribution

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Adobe

MAGIX

CyberLink

Corel

Lightricks

Animaker

Promo

Spott

Powtoon

Mindstamp

FXhome

TechSmith Corp

Nero

Movavi

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Short-video Editing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 Web-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Short-video Editing Software Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Video Production
1.3.3 Video Distribution
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Short-video Editing Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Short-video Editing Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Short-video Editing Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Short-video Editing Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Short-video Editing Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Short-video Editing Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Short-video Editing Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Short-video Editing Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Short-video Editing Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Short-video Editing Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Short-video Editing Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Short-video Editing Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Short-video Editing Software Revenue Market Share by Players

 

