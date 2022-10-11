Global Short-video Editing Software Market Research Report 2022
Short-video Editing Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Short-video Editing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
Web-based
Segment by Application
Video Production
Video Distribution
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Adobe
MAGIX
CyberLink
Corel
Lightricks
Animaker
Promo
Spott
Powtoon
Mindstamp
FXhome
TechSmith Corp
Nero
Movavi
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Short-video Editing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 Web-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Short-video Editing Software Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Video Production
1.3.3 Video Distribution
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Short-video Editing Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Short-video Editing Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Short-video Editing Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Short-video Editing Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Short-video Editing Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Short-video Editing Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Short-video Editing Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Short-video Editing Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Short-video Editing Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Short-video Editing Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Short-video Editing Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Short-video Editing Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Short-video Editing Software Revenue Market Share by Players
