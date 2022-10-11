Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet in global, including the following market information:
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 0.1 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet include Taisei Kako, Sumitomo Bakelite, TAKETOMO, Mitsubishi Chemical, NIPRO CORPORATION, Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Company, Hangzhou Plastics Industry, Sichuan Hui Li Industry and Shanghai Chunyi Packing Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 0.1 mm
0.1 mm – 0.5 mm
0.5 mm – 1.0 mm
Above 1.0 mm
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tablets
Capsule
Pill
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Taisei Kako
Sumitomo Bakelite
TAKETOMO
Mitsubishi Chemical
NIPRO CORPORATION
Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Company
Hangzhou Plastics Industry
Sichuan Hui Li Industry
Shanghai Chunyi Packing Material
Yangzhou Jerel Pharmaceutical New Material
Jiangsu Jincai Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Grade PVC Rigid Sheet Players in Globa
