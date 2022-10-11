1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane in global, including the following market information:
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
99.5% min Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane include Climalife, Solvay and A-Gas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
99.5% min
Other
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane Foam
Other
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Climalife
Solvay
A-Gas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,1,1,3,3-Pentafluorobutane Companies
