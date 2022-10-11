Global and United States Amusements Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Amusements market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amusements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Amusements market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Amusement Parks
Gambling
Segment by Application
Adults
Children
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
The Walt Disney Company
Las Vegas Sands
Compagniedesalpes
Merlin Entertainment Group
Seaworld Entertainment
Universal Studios
Vail Resorts
MGM Resorts
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Amusements Revenue in Amusements Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Amusements Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Amusements Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Amusements Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Amusements Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Amusements in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Amusements Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Amusements Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Amusements Industry Trends
1.4.2 Amusements Market Drivers
1.4.3 Amusements Market Challenges
1.4.4 Amusements Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Amusements by Type
2.1 Amusements Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Amusement Parks
2.1.2 Gambling
2.2 Global Amusements Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Amusements Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Amusements Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Amusements Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Amusements by Application
3.1 Amusements Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Adults
3.1.2 Children
3.2 Global Amusements Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3 Global Amusements Market Size by Application (2017-2028)
3.4 Unite
