EVA Adhesive Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Adhesive Film in global, including the following market information:

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five EVA Adhesive Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global EVA Adhesive Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transparent EVA Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVA Adhesive Film include Hangzhou First, STR Holdings, Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Bridgestone Corporation, Etimex, Akcome, SWM, Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material and Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVA Adhesive Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transparent EVA Film

White EVA Film

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PV Modules

Laminated Glass

Others

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EVA Adhesive Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EVA Adhesive Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EVA Adhesive Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies EVA Adhesive Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hangzhou First

STR Holdings, Inc

Mitsui Chemicals

Bridgestone Corporation

Etimex

Akcome

SWM

Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material

Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy

Shanghai HIUV New Materials

Shenzhen Tunsing Plastic Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVA Adhesive Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVA Adhesive Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVA Adhesive Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVA Adhesive Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVA Adhesive Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVA Adhesive Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVA Adhesive Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVA Adhesive Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVA Adhesive Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA Adhesive Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA Adhesive Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Adhesive Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA Adhesive Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Adhesive Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EVA Adhesive Film Market Size Markets, 2021 &

