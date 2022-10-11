Global Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Thermoset Roof Membrane System
Thermoplastic Roof Membrane System
Segment by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Company
Sika Group
Bauder
Johns Manville Roofing Systems
IKO Polymeric
ARCAT
GAF
SIG Roofing
Polygomma
IB Roof Systems
Benton Roofing
Duro-Last
ESI Building Design
Fatra
Durable Cool Roofs, Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Single-Ply Roof Membrane System
1.2 Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoset Roof Membrane System
1.2.3 Thermoplastic Roof Membrane System
1.3 Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Residential
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Single-Ply Roof Membrane System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2
