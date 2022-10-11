Power Ferrite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Ferrite in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Ferrite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Ferrite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Power Ferrite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Ferrite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MnZn Power Ferrite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Ferrite include TDK, DMEGC, TDG Holding, Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial, Liangfeng Magnet Industry, Kaiyuan Magnetism Material, JPMF, Hitachi Metals and Samwha Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Ferrite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Ferrite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Power Ferrite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MnZn Power Ferrite

NiZn Power Ferrite

Global Power Ferrite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Power Ferrite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Communications Industry

Appliance Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

Global Power Ferrite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Power Ferrite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Ferrite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Ferrite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Ferrite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Power Ferrite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TDK

DMEGC

TDG Holding

Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial

Liangfeng Magnet Industry

Kaiyuan Magnetism Material

JPMF

Hitachi Metals

Samwha Electronics

TOMITA ELECTRIC

