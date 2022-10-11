2021-2030 Report on Global Hotel Reservation Software Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Hotel Reservation Software market, covering market size for segment by type (On-premises, Cloud-based, etc.), by application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Amadeus, Sabre (SynXis), Mingus Software (Hotello), HotelRunner, ResNexus, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Hotel Reservation Software from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Hotel Reservation Software market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Hotel Reservation Software including:

Amadeus

Sabre (SynXis)

Mingus Software (Hotello)

HotelRunner

ResNexus

Little Hotelier

eZee

Eviivo

RoomKeyPMS

Resort Data (RDPWin)

Cvent Passkey

Pegasus

D-EDGE

SHR (Windsurfer)

Shiji

GreenCloud

Cloudbeds

Frontdesk Anywhere

GuestPoint

Hotelogix

innRoad

Lodgify

Maestro PMS

RMS

InnQuest?Software

Skyware

WebRezPro

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Hotel Reservation Software Market Overview

1.1 Hotel Reservation Software Definition

1.2 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Hotel Reservation Software Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Hotel Reservation Software Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Hotel Reservation Software Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Hotel Reservation Software Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market by Type

3.1.1 On-premises

3.1.2 Cloud-based

