Global Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Research Report 2022
Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Project Design
Project Construction
Segment by Application
Subway
Light Rail
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
CREC
CSCEC
CCCC
ACS GROUP
CRCC
Fluor
HYUNDAI
Balfour Beatty
Strabag
SCG
Skanska
Taisei Corporation
Vinci
Bouygues Group
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Project Design
1.2.3 Project Construction
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Subway
1.3.3 Light Rail
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Industry Trends
2.3.2 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Drivers
2.3.3 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Challenges
2.3.4 Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Urban Rail Transit Design and Construction Players b
