Global and United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Starch-based

 

Starch Blend with PLA

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

By Company

BASF

Novamont

Organix Solutions

BioBag

Plastiroll

PLASTIKA KRITIS

RKW Group

Sunplac

Iris Polymers

Kingfa

Biolegeen

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction
1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Industry Trends
1.5.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Drivers
1.5.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Challenges
1.5.4 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Starch-based
2.1.2 Starch Blend with PLA
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Biodegrad

 

