Global and United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Starch-based
Starch Blend with PLA
Others
Segment by Application
Fruits & Vegetables
Grains
Horticultural
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
By Company
BASF
Novamont
Organix Solutions
BioBag
Plastiroll
PLASTIKA KRITIS
RKW Group
Sunplac
Iris Polymers
Kingfa
Biolegeen
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction
1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Biodegradable Plastic Mulches in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Industry Trends
1.5.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Drivers
1.5.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Challenges
1.5.4 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Starch-based
2.1.2 Starch Blend with PLA
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Biodegrad
